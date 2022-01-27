2 killed in Tulare County after motorcycle crashes into power pole, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and woman from Bakersfield were killed in a motorcycle crash in Tulare County early Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Around 2:35 a.m., Fresno CHP officers responded to a report of a solo motorcycle crash on Highway 43 just south of Palmer Avenue.

Upon investigation, authorities say a 34-year-old man was driving a motorcycle northbound on Highway 43 with a 21-year-old woman as a passenger in the rear seat.

According to officials, the man was driving at an “undetermined high rate of speed,” near Allensworth when the crash occurred.

CHP officers say the driver failed to turn properly on a curve, which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and crash into a PG&E power pole.

Authorities say both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.