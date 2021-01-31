2 killed in shooting at southeast Fresno house party have been identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The two victims that were killed in a shooting at a southeast Fresno house party have been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to a report that two people had been shot at a home in the area of 4600 E. Lane Ave., near Maple Avenue at around 1 a.m. early Sunday morning.

When officers arrived they located two victims inside the front room of the home suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The coroner’s office says one victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died and was identified as Oudara Chounramany, 29, of Fresno.

The second victim, a 31-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene and was identified as Felicia Becerra, 31, of Fresno. Authorities say it was her birthday celebration but died Sunday on her actual birthday.

Investigators found that the shooting occurred following a disturbance at a party within the home.

A third victim, identified as a 26-year-old man, later arrived at CRMC suffering from a gunshot wound and was expected to survive. It was found that he had also been shot at the party.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Fresno Police through Homicide Detective Romero at 559-621-2451.