MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was struck and killed by a passing vehicle while standing outside his pickup Friday night, the California Highway Patrol says.

The Madera-area CHP says it received a call around 9:46 p.m. Friday of a crash on Avenue 17, just east of Crescent Drive.

A man driving a white Ford F-250 arrived at a friend’s house for a barbecue and was standing behind his parked truck, unloading corn from the bed, when another driver entered the area going eastbound on Avenue 17.

Officers say the other vehicle, a red Nissan Ultima driven by a 22-year-old man from Firebaugh, was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into the back of the Ford F-250.

They also say the Ford’s driver, a man from Kerman in his early 40s, was hit by the speeding Nissan after the sedan traveled onto the shoulder and then collided with the back of the truck. The truck’s driver was struck, and he died from his injuries.

Two other vehicles were damaged after the F-250 crashed into them and they were pushed into a nearby chain link fence.

Investigators say the Ultima continued on out-of-control and finally came to rest in the middle of Avenue 17, when the car’s engine compartment caught fire.

Bystanders rushed to the scene and used a fire extinguisher and buckets of water to put out the flames.

Officers say the bystanders also attended to the driver of the Ultima who was still in the driver’s seat of his car.

Good Samaritans got him out of the car and laid him on the ground. However, investigators say, he sustained fatal injuries from the impact as a result of not having his seatbelt on.

Officers don’t know if drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash and will await the results of the pending coroner’s report.

The roadway was closed to traffic for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared.