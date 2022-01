FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a head-on crash in Fresno County, in an area north of Centerville, according to the CHP.

Officers say it happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Belmont and Zediker avenues. Emergency services were called to the scene.

The identities of the deceased are not known at this time.

This is a developing story.