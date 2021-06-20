2 killed in head-on crash in Firebaugh

FIREBAUGH, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed in a head-on crash that happened Sunday morning on Highway 33 in Firebaugh.

California Highway Police officials say the accident happened around 5:48 a.m. on Highway 33 N. of Douglas Avenue.

According to CHP, the crash happened between two pick-up trucks, one of which was towing farm equipment.

CHP says the crash occurred when the truck traveling northbound drifted into the southbound lane, causing the two vehicles to crash head-on with each other.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles when the accident occurred and were pronounced dead by officials.

CHP says it is currently unknown what caused the northbound truck to drift into the southbound lane.