2 killed in Fresno County following head-on crash, officials say

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision that took place on Saturday evening, according to Fresno CHP officials.

Around 8:15 p.m. Fresno CHP received a call regarding a two-vehicle collision that took place on California Avenue near Howard Avenue.

Officials say two 19-year-olds in a Chevrolet pickup were speeding while heading west on California Avenue and veered into the eastbound lane colliding with another vehicle in a head-on crash.

Authorities identified the two in the Chevrolet pickup as Joseph Rodriguez of Kerman and Alissa Campos of Fresno.

CHP says both Rodriguez and Campos died at the scene following the crash and it is unknown what caused Rodriguez to lose control of the vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle both sustained minor injuries and were transported to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to officials.