2 killed after train hits vehicle in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Two people are dead after the vehicle they were in was hit by a train in Fresno late Monday, according to Fresno Police.

The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Central and Maple avenues. The Amtrak passenger train was travelling southbound with 26 passengers on board.

Investigators established that the crossing arms were down and the vehicle was attempting to go around them when it was struck. The vehicle was then dragged along the track as the train came to a stop.

Officers say two males were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and both were killed on impact.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The identity of the two victims is yet to be officially released.