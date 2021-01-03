2 killed after car crashes into canal near Los Banos

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were killed Saturday after their vehicle crashed into a canal south of Los Banos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a call around 9:30 a.m. of a vehicle found in a canal in the area of Almond Drive, just west of Ortigalita Road.

The CHP reported that at an unknown time, a 2001 Toyota Camry occupied by two people, identified as a male and a female, were heading west on Almond Drive when the vehicle made a right-hand turn, collided with a guardrail and went into the canal.

The occupants did not wear seat belts at the time of the crash and were thrown out of the vehicle.

The bodies were later found in the canal a mile downstream, the CHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.