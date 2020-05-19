2 killed, 1 critically injured in Tulare County crash

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were killed and another was critically injured in Tulare County after the California Highway Patrol said a driver of a sedan was driving recklessly at high speeds crashed into the back of a silo truck on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at Road 328 and Road 80 around 7:30 a.m.

A witness said they were in the process of calling to report the driver when the car slammed into the truck making a lane change.

The 20-year-old driver of the sedan died at the hospital, and a 17-year-old passenger — who CHP says wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

Another passenger, an 18-year-old who was wearing a seatbelt, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The CHP said there was a handgun found on the scene as well as some potted marijuana plants.

No other information was immediately available.

