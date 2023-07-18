FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two children were transported to the hospital after being suspected of being exposed to carbon monoxide Tuesday evening, according to the Fresno City Fire Department.

Officials say they received a medical call near Weldon Avenue and Arden Drive for a child that was not feeling well.

EMS responded and reported one child had passed out on a chair and witnessed another child pass out in front of them. This immediately lead them to believe it was due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Medical personnel immediately treated the two kids who were soon transported to the children’s hospital.

Fresno Fire says they were summoned and are actively working with PG&E to determine the source and cause of the incident.

Investigators say a family was having a gathering and cooking all day. The appliances they were using were the stove and oven. They were also notified this same occurrence happened at the same house about a month ago.

Firefighters say as the heat fluctuates, they expect to see more of these kinds of calls because on average, people do not maintain their appliances annually like they are supposed to.

Fire crews say regardless if the appliance is portable or attached to the home, people need to get their appliances checked annually because as the year goes by, the harder it is for the appliance to exchange fuel properly.

Fresno Fire reassures that by the time they arrived at the call, both children were alert and oriented.