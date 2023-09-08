HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and woman have major injuries after they were ejected from their Pure Steel motorcycle after they crashed with a Ford Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says around 8:00 p.m. officers responded to the Avenal Cutoff north of Kent Avenue for a crash.

Investigators say a driver in a Ford was northbound on Avenal Cutoff Road, north of Kent Avenue, in the northbound lane at approximately 70 miles per hour.

A 2000 Pure Steel motorcycle with a man and a woman were southbound on the Avenal Cutoff Road, north of Kent Avenue, in the southbound lane at an unknown speed.

CHP says the Ford merged into the southbound lane directly into the motorcycle riders’ path of travel. Due to the Ford’s close proximity to the Pure Steel motorcycle, the motorcycle rider was unable to take evasive action to avoid the Ford.

As a result, CHP says the left side of the Ford struck the left side of the Pure Steel motorcycle causing it to overturn. The force of the impact caused riders, to become fully ejected from the Pure Steel motorcycle.

The Pure Steel motorcycle and both riders then left the west roadway edge and slid on the shoulder where they came to a rest.

After the impact with the Pure Steel motorcycle, the Ford continued in a northerly direction before coming to a rest on the east shoulder, north of the scene of the crash.

CHP says both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. Drugs and/or alcohol are not considered a factor in this crash.