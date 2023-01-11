FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno.

Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck a 33-year-old man, ran away after crashing into a car, injuring two people.

The man was caught near Fresno Street and McKinley Avenue. Police say he got stuck on a fence after he crossed Highway 41.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.