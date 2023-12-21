FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are injured following a kitchen fire on Thursday, the Fresno Fire Department said.

Firefighters say they responded to a reported structure fire around 4th Street near Thomas Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to the kitchen with minimal damage, however, two people reported injuries.

According to firefighters, this is the second fire in less than three hours on Thursday that resulted in civilian injuries, given that they previously responded to an apartment fire just before 4 p.m., resulting in two civilian injuries as well.

The Fresno Fire Department encourages residents to be safe during the holiday season and use safe cooking practices while in the kitchen.