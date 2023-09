FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is in critical condition after a crash on Highway 168 early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on eastbound Highway 168 near Ashlan Avenue. A woman driving a white SUV was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after she was trapped in the SUV.

The second driver, a man, was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.