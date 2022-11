MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Madera county, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around noon at the intersection of Highway 41 and Avenue 14.

CHP says a driver was turning left onto Avenue 14 from Highway 41 and pulled into the path of another vehicle when they crashed.

Officials say a woman was transported to a local hospital. The second driver drove himself to the hospital.