2 injured after car crashes into tractor-trailer in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) —   A driver and a passenger were pinned inside their car after they crashed into a tractor-trailer Monday morning in southeast Fresno.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near OIive and Sunnyside avenues.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car was headed east on Olive Avenue when a truck headed west made a left turn onto Sunnyside Avenue. That is when the driver of the car crashed into the trailer of the big rig.

The CHP said the two men that were inside the car were transported to the hospital with major injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash the CHP said.

