FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people reported injuries following an apartment fire on Thursday afternoon, said the Fresno Fire Department.

According to Fresno firefighters, they received a report of an apartment fire in the area of N Recreation and Olive Avenue just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Fire officials say they learned a quick-thinking maintenance worker, who was close by, used a fire extinguisher to prevent the fire from spreading. Unfortunately, two people ended up reporting injuries, including the maintenance worker.

As of now, the Fresno Fire Department says there is no information regarding the possible cause of the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.