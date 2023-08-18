PONDEROSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are reported to be hurt after a small plane crash in Ponderosa Friday evening, says the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say before 7:30 p.m., they received a call about a small plane crash northeast of Ponderosa.

Sheriff’s officials say the pilot was able to call for help and advised there was another person in the plane. Both people survived the crash, but are hurt. The extent of their injuries is still unknown.

As of now, deputies say they are heading to the scene to try and get the victims out of the plane. Naval Air Station Lemoore Search and Rescue is also providing its helicopter to help with the rescue.