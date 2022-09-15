FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Department of Justice announced Thursday a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against two residents of Washington state for possession of firearms and ammunition in Fresno County.

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Brian Ulises Rangel, 21, and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Everett, Washington, charging Rangel with being a felon in possession of a firearm and Velazquez with being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

According to court documents, on Aug. 15. 2022, law enforcement officers in Fresno County conducted a traffic stop on a car occupied by Rangel and Velazquez. Because neither individual had a valid driver’s license, the car was towed.

During a search of the car, Talbert says two firearms one stolen and the other with an obliterated serial number and ammunition were found.

Talbert says both defendants are prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because of previous convictions in the state of Washington. Rangel was convicted for possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine and Velazquez was convicted for unlawful firearm possession.

If convicted, the defendants face a minimum of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.