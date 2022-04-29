FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators say they have two of the three individuals responsible for the shooting of a 10-year-old girl in Fresno in custody and are now searching for a third suspect.

Police say they determined that an unidentified 17-year-old was responsible for the shooting. The driver was identified as Kai Domingo-McPeters, 18. Additionally, a third suspect, who was with the shooter, was not identified.

Around 8:00 p.m. on April 6, officers were called out to the Park West Apartments near Alamos and Marks avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system had detected several rounds had been fired in the area.

While investigating, officers say they learned that a Good Samaritan had driven the 10-year-old girl to the hospital after she was shot in the lower torso. Police say the girl’s femoral artery was struck by the gunfire. She was rushed into surgery and was last listed in stable condition.

Investigators found the teen suspect on Thursday, and Domingo-McPeters a short time later. The 17-year-old was taken to Fresno County Juvenile Hall, while Domingo-McPeters was booked into Fresno County jail, both on charges related to the shooting.

If anyone has information on the outstanding suspect, they are asked to reach out to Fresno Police Department Felony Assault Detective D. Fenstermaker at (559) 621-2423 regarding case number 2204061048.