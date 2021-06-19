2 in critical condition after vehicle crashes into tree in Merced

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are in critical condition after their vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday evening in Merced.

At around 6:30 p.m. the Merced Police and Merced City Fire departments responded to a call on E. Santa Fe and Fifth avenues for a single vehicle accident that crashed into a tree.

Police say the driver and passenger, both in their 20’s, were removed from the vehicle and airlifted to a local trauma center for medical help.

Traffic investigators say they believe the vehicle was traveling on E. Santa Fe Avenue when the vehicle hit a large tree.

Police say the cause of the collision is still under investigation and it has not been determined if intoxication was a factor in the crash.

The Merced Police Department asks anyone with information to contact Officer McKeeman at (209) 385-6912 or at mckeemanc@citypfmerced.org.