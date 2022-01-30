2 hospitalized after fight turns into stabbing outside Fresno bar, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were hospitalized after they were stabbed outside of a bar on Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were called out to Elliott’s Bar near Cedar and Nees avenues after someone called 911 to report a disturbance. Moments later, officials say it was reported that a man had been found bleeding in the parking lot outside of the bar.

When officers arrived, they found two men believed to be in their 30s suffering from stab wounds in the parking lot of the business.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating, officers say they learned an argument inside of the bar had spilled over into the parking lot, where the stabbing took place.

Officers say witnesses at the bar were too intoxicated to provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.