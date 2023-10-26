MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two hikers were rescued in Merced County after losing their way in a fishing access area, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Deputies say they responded to the Henderson Park area in Snelling for two lost hikers on Wednesday night.

Sheriff’s officials say the two hikers had mistakenly lost their way after leaving the fishing access area. They were able to use their cell phones to call Emergency Services for help.

Upon arrival, deputies say they utilized a drone to locate the missing hikers. The hikers did not report any injuries at the time and were cleared by medical personnel.