MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two stranded hikers were rescued near the San Joaquin River in Madera County on Thursday thanks to an emergency electronic beacon, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say just before 6:30 p.m. on July 20, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office received an SOS call from an InReach device that two hikers were stranded between the San Joaquin River and a snow-covered rock plateau.

Photo credit: Madera County Sheriff’s Office Photo credit: Madera County Sheriff’s Office

After not being able to climb up through the snow, officials say the emergency beacon was activated. The hikers were not injured but were advised to make camp for the night.

The next morning, Mono County Search and Rescue as well as a California Highway Patrol helicopter responded to assist with the rescue of the two hikers.

Officials say rescue teams were able to successfully conduct a hoist operation for the two hikers and fly them to the Minarets Vista in Mammoth where they were reunited with family.