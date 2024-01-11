HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two restaurants were issued citations for allegedly selling alcohol to minors during a decoy operation, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Deputies say on Wednesday, along with Agents with the Alcoholic Beverage Control, they conducted a minor decoy operation within Kings County.

Deputies say they visited eight retail establishments within Kings County. Six of the establishments used proper protocol as the minor decoy was denied alcohol at each location. However, they say violations were obtained at the other two.

According to sheriff’s officials, these locations were IHOP, located at 180 N. 11th Avenue in Hnaford, and Tacos el Grullo, located at 314 W. Lacey Boulevard, in Hanford.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says the employee was issued a citation for selling alcohol to a minor.