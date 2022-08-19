HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hanford Police Department added two new furry recruits to their ranks on Friday.

Hanford Police officers are welcoming two facility dogs to their department: BeBe, a three-month-old Labradoodle and Penny, a five-month-old Goldendoodle. They are to help department employees cope with challenging and emotional situations, including the aftermath of a major incident.

“To say that modern-day policing is a stressful line of work is an understatement,” said

Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever. “The addition of BeBe and Penny is a huge benefit for

the morale and mental health of our sworn and non-sworn employees, and we can’t wait to

introduce them to Hanford residents.”

Bebe

Department officials say the two dogs are being trained by Macarena Etcheberry, director of the local nonprofit Hands and Paws Prevail. Training will be once a week for about two years. Eventually, the two dogs will attend community events.

Penny

Hanford Police dispatcher supervisor Liliana McFarland and office assistant Michel Orneals volunteered to be the dog’s owners and handlers.

The purchase and training of BeBe and Penny are possible by donations from FAST Credit Union and Hanford resident Billie Blackwell.