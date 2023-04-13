BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people from Fresno were identified as the victims in a fatal crash on a section of Interstate 5 in Kern County over the weekend.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, four others involved in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident on Interstate 5 at Laval Road, which occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified Tania Ajanae Oliver, 19 and Isaiah Dieago Zamarripa, 21, both from Fresno, as the occupants who were pronounced deceased from their injuries after the vehicle crashed and rolled over on Laval Road.

The crash ejected all six occupants of the vehicle; four other people suffered severe injuries.