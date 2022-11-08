FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno County vote centers have now reopened after they were forced to temporarily close following a power outage on Tuesday, according to Fresno County officials.

Officials say vote center #24 at Buchanan High School in Clovis and vote center #25 at the Clovis Community College campus on Willow Avenue were affected by the outage.

Both vote centers have now reopened after officials say the power was restored.

At its height, PG&E officials say the outage left almost 7,000 customers in the dark across Fresno County and Madera County, according to PG&E’s outage website.

Voters were instead asked to go to the vote center at Woodward Park Regional Library (vote center #26) and the Clovis Community College campus on Herndon Avenue (vote center #23).