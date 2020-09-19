2 fires continue to burn in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks continue to have two active fires burning with no threats to people or property, according to park officials.

The Rattlesnake and Moraine Fires were both caused by lighting and continue to show slow and minor fire growth.

The Rattlesnake Fire is 2,078 acres and the Moraine Fire is 575 acres.

RELATED: Blaze ‘creeps’ through wilderness in Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks

In addition to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks’ full park closures, park managers have implemented a designated wilderness closure in response to the Rattlesnake Fire.

Beginning at the south boundary of Sequoia National Park with the intersection of the Great Western Divide, north along the Great Western Divide to Kaweah Gap, southeast to Chagoopa Plateau along the base of the Kaweah Peaks to the Kern Canyon, north to Junction Meadow and the Colby Pass Trail (not included), east along the High Sierra Trail (not included) to the John Muir Trail/PCT (not included), south along the PCT (not included) to the park boundary, and west along the park boundary back to the point of origin.

RELATED: Sequoia National Park implementing full park closure in response to Castle Fire

Smoke remains prevalent in the park and air quality is unhealthy. To learn more, visit fire.airnow.gov

For the latest updates fires visit inciweb.nwcg.gov and search Rattlesnake or Moraine Fire.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.