2 fatal Parlier shootings in 17 hours: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects

PARLIER, California (KSEE) – Two homicides, just 17 hours apart, is what Sunday looked like for the Parlier Police Department.

“It was certainly a very tragic weekend,” police chief David Cerda said.

At 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a double shooting at the 13000 block of 9th Street.

52-year-old Silvano Mendoza died from his wounds, while the other victim – whose identity has not been released – remains in recovery in the hospital.

“We don’t have any suspects identified at this point, nor do we really have a motive as to why he was shot,” said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

That same day around 10:00 p.m., less than a mile away from the scene of the double shooting, a drive-by shooting claimed the life of 35-year-old Martin Gutierrez.

“We are trying to interview people related to Gutierrez to see what was going on in his life, people he may have been having problems with, to try and find out exactly what might have been the motive behind this shooting,” Botti said.

Parlier Police Chief David Cerda says the homicides are part of a concerning rise in crime in the city. He says the department has recovered more than a dozen illegal guns in the past six weeks.

On Friday, ballots will be finalized for Measure Q, a city council resolution that would allow for an increase in resources for the police department. Cerda says he wants to add more officers, more video cameras city-wide, and add to the K-9 unit.

“We certainly can see and do a lot more things with that extra revenue,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.