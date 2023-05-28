SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were ejected from a car after it rolled over into a residence occupied by a family in Selma early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 4:00 a.m. they responded to a call for a crash on Dinuba Avenue and Fancher Street.

According to investigators, a man and woman, both 23 years old, were traveling southbound on Dinuba Avenue at a high-rate speed in a 2005 Kia Soul. For reasons yet to be determined, the driver lost control and traveled in a southwesterly direction into a telephone pole.

As a result of the high speed, officials say as the Kia traveled out of control, it crashed into a parked car and a concrete retaining wall. After impact, the car overturned, became airborne, and eventually landed partially in a child’s room of a home.

While the car overturned, officers say both the driver and passenger were ejected. One person landed 15 feet south of the path of travel and the other landed directly beneath the path of travel.

They were immediately transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, but despite life saving attempts, CHP says the woman succumbed to her injuries. The family in the home was uninjured.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities determine who was driving at the time of the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision.