FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In honor of Earth Day, two Fresno shopping areas will be giving locals a chance to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics for free.

Both River Park and Campus Pointe will be accepting all types of residential electronic items for drop off, including computer equipment, televisions, mobile devices, and other electronics that contain batteries or electrical cords.

The event is being held on Earth Day, this Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The River Park event will be near the entrance to Teazer World Tea Market and the Campus Pointe event will be at 3114 East Campus Pointe Drive.

Officials say broken screens and large household appliances will not be accepted.