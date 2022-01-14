2 dogs harmed by smoke during house fire in Fresno

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Fire Department dealt with a house fire that left the residents’ pets with smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out in a residence near El Monte Way and Stanford Avenue, according to fire crews, the fire started near a workbench belonging to one of the residents.

While none of the residents were injured, fire crews say two dogs were harmed from smoke inhalation, but were given oxygen and are now doing better.

Fire crews say the house was severely damaged and the residents were displaced as a result of the fire.