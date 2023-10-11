VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A house fire claimed the lives of two dogs Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Around 9:15 a.m., firefighters were called to the 2300 block of West Delta Visalia Avenue. When crews arrived, they were told the fire was coming from the back patio of the home.

Two people were inside the home but had safely self-evacuated prior to crews arriving on the scene. There were four dogs at the home, but two dogs died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.