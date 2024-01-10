FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two dogs died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in the Tower District, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire crews said they responded to the area of Olive and Roosevelt avenues for a structure fire around 3:30 a.m.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Dan O’Meara said when units got there the home was engulfed in flames.

“We were told that there was still one person inside the building,” said O’Meara. “ That person was found at a neighbor’s house.”

Fire crews said the home was destroyed by the fire. No injuries were reported but two dogs died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.