FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died Sunday in a crash involving a Polaris RZR in Los Gatos Creek in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Around 6:19 p.m. CHP says they were notified of a single-vehicle collision on private property, East of Monterey Avenue and North of Cambridge Avenue.

CHP investigators say an unidentified male was driving a Polaris RZR, up a dirt embankment on private property near Los Gatos Creek.

CHP says for an unknown reason, the driver unsafely turned the Polaris to the right and subsequently caused it to overturn. Both the driver and passenger were unrestrained and not wearing protective equipment.

Both the driver and the passenger died It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs played a factor in this crash, CHP says.