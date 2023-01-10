TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the tree fell in the center median, killing the driver. Multiple other vehicles also crashed into the tree.

According to the CHP, a 58-year-old motorcycle rider from Cutler hit the tree and died at the scene.

Officials say a possible lighting strike or rain and high winds may have caused the free to fall.