FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found dead after a house fire in southwest Fresno Monday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 6:45 a.m. near Strother and Thorne avenues. Fire investigators say the two people were found in a back bedroom.

Fire offcials say when crews arrived they found heavy fire and smoke showing from the home with an audible alarm going off.

No other information is available and the cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.