CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two drivers were killed in a crash in Kings County Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the crash happened in the area of Avenal Cutoff Road north of Laurel Avenue around 3:00 p.m.

According to investigators, a 42-year-old man was driving a Chrysler northbound on Avenal Cutoff Road, north of Laurel Avenue, at an unknown speed. A 37-year-old male was driving a Toyota southbound on Avenal Cutoff Road, north of Laurel Avenue at an unknown speed.

As both vehicles converged, CHP says the 42-year-old man allowed his Chrysler to veer into the southbound traffic lane, directly into the path of the Toyota.

Officials say the 42-year-old and 37-year-old man both died at the scene. A 48-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were transported to a local hospital.