FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead in a pair of separate overnight shootings in Fresno Saturday morning – approximately 15 minutes apart, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say the first shooting was reported at 2:09 a.m. and officers responded to the 400 block of S. Teilman Avenue regarding multiple gunshots heard in the area. They arrived to find a Hispanic man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second incident was reported at 2:24 a.m. when officers say they responded to the area of South Fairview Avenue and Tower Avenue following a ShotSpotter alert to shots fired in the area. Officers found a Hispanic man in his 30s near the parking lot entrance of the Hinton Center off Fairview. He was found to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both cases remain under investigation. No arrests have been announced at this time.