FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were pronounced deceased at the scene of a car crash on Monday afternoon after colliding with a semi-truck, according to the CHP.

Witnesses say three girls were going westbound on shields in an SUV when approaching a stop sign. After failing to stop at the stop sign, officers say they drove in front of a semi-truck which led to the crash. The car rolled over and was reported to have major damage.

The driver of the semi-truck was reported to have minor injuries. The driver of the SUV sustained major injuries while the other two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor but the incident is still under investigation, CHP says.