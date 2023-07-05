FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a crash late Tuesday night involving a car versus a motorcycle, according to the Fresno Police Department.

At around 11:00 p.m. officers say they were called to the scene at Chestnut and Clinton Avenues for reports of a car crash.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers say the driver of a vehicle had hit a motorcycle carrying a male and female passenger on the bike, believed to be in their 30s and who were both wearing helmets.

Officers say one of the passengers of the motorcycle died at the scene and the other victim was transported to a local hospital and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The identities of the deceased male and female have not been released and the investigation is ongoing into what led to the crash.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation and they believe alcohol and or drugs were not a factor in the crash.