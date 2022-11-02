ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two pedestrians were struck by a minivan and died at the scene in Chowchilla Wednesday morning, police say.

Patrol officers were called to the intersection of Augusta Lane and Juniper Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Officers say they arrived on the scene to find a minivan that collided with two pedestrians and then careened into a light pole.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. At this point, police say they are looking into why the accident occurred and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway, allowing it to strike the pedestrians.

The identities of the pedestrians will be released after authorities notify their next of kin.

Chowchilla police say the intersection will remain closed until around noon while the investigation continues.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything leading up to this crash to contact the Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6384.