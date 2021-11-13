2 dead in aircraft crash northeast of California City

UPDATE (3:11 p.m.) — Kern County Fire officials say two people are confirmed dead in the aircraft crash northeast of California City.

The crash site is an area about a half mile north of Garlock Road west of Highway 395. County fire officials say the downed aircraft was a two-seater plane.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An aircraft crash was reported Friday afternoon northeast of California City and fire officials were headed to the scene.

The crash had not been confirmed but a Kern County battalion chief and other personnel were responding, fire officials said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.