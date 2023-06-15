TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman were killed in a crash Wednesday night, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Police say around 11:00 p.m. officers received a call regarding a traffic collision that occurred in the area of H Street and Inyo Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a white Ford Focus on its side in the Sno-White parking lot.

The second vehicle, according to police was a silver Chevy Traverse that was in the middle of the roadway. The Ford Focus was occupied by the driver, a 22-year-old, man from Tulare, and a passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Tulare. Both died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy Traverse, a 38-year-old man from Tulare, was responsive and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Tulare Police Department Traffic Unit say they responded to conduct an investigation into what led to the collision.

Investigators say the white Ford Focus was traveling southbound on H Street and after stopping at the posted stop sign, entered the intersection of H Street and Inyo Avenue. The Ford Focus was struck by the Chevy Traverse which, was traveling eastbound on Inyo Avenue.

According to police, the impact caused the Ford Focus to overturn and come to rest in the Sno-White parking lot.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.