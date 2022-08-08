MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a crash Monday morning in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around midnight at the intersection of California and San Diego avenues near Mendota.

CHP says a vehicle was northbound on San Diego Avenue when it failed to stop at a stop sign. A pickup truck was headed west on California Avenue when the two vehicles collided killing both drivers.

No other people were involved in the crash and CHP says they are investigating.