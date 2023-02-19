FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Two people are dead after a vehicle’s driver attempted to go around lowered crossing arms Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash was reported around 2:45 p.m on Conejo Avenue, west of Peach Avenue, southwest of Selma.

Investigators say the train was traveling northbound when a sedan traveling in a westbound direction allegedly tried to go around the railroad crossing arms that were down.

Officers say the occupants of the vehicle, an adult male and an adult female, died at the scene following the collision. They also say that no one on the freight train reported injuries.

It currently hasn’t been determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.