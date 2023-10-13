FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a fiery crash in Fresno on Friday evening, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers say they responded to a traffic collision around the area of Champlain Drive and Friant Road just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Fresno Police Department, there is no information as of now regarding the identity of the people involved or what could have led to the crash.

Currently, Friant Road is closed to traffic in both directions between Champlain Drive and Rice Road.

As of now, there is also no information regarding if drugs and or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation.