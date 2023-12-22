FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman from Earlimart died in a crash Friday morning after running a stop sign, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 5:27 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the area of Road 160 and Avenue 48 near Earlimart.

Investigators say the driver of a 2006 Nissan Sentra, from Earlimart, was driving southbound on Road 160, north of Avenue 48.

At the same time, CHP says a man from Earlimart was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, eastbound on Avenue 48, approaching Road 160, at approximately 55 to 58 miles per hour.

According to CHP, the driver of the Nissan failed to stop for the posted stop sign on Road 160 at Avenue 48 and drove into the path of the Chevrolet. The driver of the Chevrolet was unable to avoid a crash with the Nissan and the front of the Chevrolet crashed into the passenger side doors of the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan 51-year-old man and his passenger, a 55-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in this crash, CHP says.