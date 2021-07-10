2 dead after car crashes into canal in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed after a car crashed into a canal in Fresno County on Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Lincoln and Placer avenues, north of San Joaquin, after an irrigation worker reported seeing an overturned SUV fully submerged in the water.

The worker was able to pull a man in his 40s out of the SUV, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was still trapped inside the SUV.

The woman was pronounced dead after she was pulled out of the SUV by members of a dive team.

Officers say they aren’t sure what caused the SUV to swerve off the roadway and crash into the canal.