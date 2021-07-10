2 dead after car crashes into canal in Fresno County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed after a car crashed into a canal in Fresno County on Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Lincoln and Placer avenues, north of San Joaquin, after an irrigation worker reported seeing an overturned SUV fully submerged in the water.

The worker was able to pull a man in his 40s out of the SUV, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was still trapped inside the SUV.

The woman was pronounced dead after she was pulled out of the SUV by members of a dive team.

Officers say they aren’t sure what caused the SUV to swerve off the roadway and crash into the canal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com